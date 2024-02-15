Sarfaraz Khan’s father was forced by THIS cricketer to attend son’s debut match

Naushad Khan, father and coach of India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, revealed how batter Suryakumar Yadav convinced him to watch his son make his international debut in the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot.

Sarfaraz Khan’s father got emotional watching his son receive the team cap before the match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

The batter had a dream debut as he joined the elusive list of players to score a half-century. Naushad Khan was spotted cheering for his son after he reached the landmark.

He scored 62 off 66 balls with the help on nine fours and a six to his name before getting run out.

In the press conference, the right-handed batter shocked fans by revealing that his father Naushad Khan almost did not attend the game.

Naushad Khan, in an interview with an Indian news channel, confirmed that it was indeed the case as he was feeling ill. He added that he changed his mind after being forced by batter Suryakumar Yadav.

“Suryakumar Yadav told me to attend the Rajkot game,” he was quoted as saying in a report by Indian news agency India Today. “Even till 11 am, I had no plans of coming to Rajkot, I was a little sick, you can tell from my voice. Suryakumar Yadav asked me if I was going to attend match. I told him that ‘I don’t want Sarfaraz to feel the pressure that I am there’.

“I did not have a 100 per cent guarantee if he will get the cap or not. Suryakumar explained it to me that ‘you will not get another moment like this in your life, I also had taken my parents to the Test match’. We only got one flight ticket and I came down to Rajkot.”

It is pertinent to mention that India were 326-5 at stumps on day one. Captain Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (110 not out) were the standout batters as they scored centuries.

As far as England’s bowling was concerned, pacer Mark Wood has been the pick of the bowlers with his three-wicket haul.

