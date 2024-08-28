Sargodha man booked over dengue larvae presence

An owner of a tyre shop was booked over the presence of dengue larvae during outdoor dengue larvae surveillance here on Wednesday.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

According to official sources,the anti-dengue teams carried out inspections at Kabari Bazaar and found larvae in the tyre workshop.

The team got registered a case against the owner Amanullah.

On June 23, the District Health Authority Rawalpindi, detected larvae at 8,064 sites during anti-dengue surveillance from January 1, 2024.

According to APP, District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood said that 999 teams including 788 indoor teams and 211 outdoor teams were carrying out the surveillance in the district to control the breeding of larvae.

Giving details of the detection of dengue larvae, the health officer said that during indoor surveillance the teams detected larvae at 6,735 homes while larvae were found at 1,361 sites during outdoor surveillance.

Dr Sajjad said the government was making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue larvae, however, no campaign could be substantiated without the active participation of the people.