Sargodha woman gives birth to quadruplets after four years of marriage

SARGODHA: A woman on Sunday gave birth to four children at a private hospital in Sargodha, ARY News reported.

A spokesman of the hospital said the newborns included four boys. He said that the condition of all the babies and their mother is stable.

These babies were the first for the ‘lucky’ woman after four years of marriage, according to the hospital administration.

Also Read: Family withdraws claim of woman giving birth to 10 babies at a time

Earlier this month, a woman gave birth to sextuplets at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar.

According to details, the KP woman hailing from Mohmand district gave birth to six babies (five girls one boy).

Read More: KP woman gives birth to quintuplets after eight years of marriage

Comments