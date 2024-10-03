web analytics
FIA seeks more time for submission of challan in Sarim Burney case

TOP NEWS

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday sought more time for submission of challan against Sarim Burney in human smuggling and document forgery case.

Sarim Burney is an entrepreneur, founder and chairman of a non-profitable organization ‘Sarim Burney Welfare-Trust.’

Sarim Burney was arrested on June 6th at Karachi Airport on the request of the United States (US) Consulate.

In the first FIR, the investigation agency booked the rights activist for ‘trafficking’ a newborn baby – identified as Haya – to the US. Haya, who according to FIA was the last girl trafficked to US, was allegedly bought from her parents for Rs1 million.

Additional district and sessions judge East heard the case. During today’s hearing, the defense counsel claimed FIA is delaying the proceedings as it failed to submit challan of the case yet.

Read more: Sarim Burney moves SHC for speedy trial

Later the hearing of the case was adjourned until October 7 as the FIA sought more time for submission of the challan in the case against Sarim Burney.

Earlier, Sarim Burney, accused of document forgery and human trafficking filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) for a speedy trial of case registered against him.

The accused expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in his case.

