Sarim Burney sent to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI: A local court on Saturday sent social worker Sarim Burney to jail on judicial remand in human trafficking case, ARY News reported.

Burney was taken into custody on June 5 after he landed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi following his US visit.

He was before Judicial Magistrate Khaleequ Zaman by FIA today wherein the investigative body sought an extension in physical remand of social activist.

During the hearing today, the FIA counsel maintained that Burney declared the baby girl orphan in the family court.

Accused is neither cooperating in the investigation nor answering the questions correctly, the counsel told court.

“There are more than 20 victims to be identified and the accused is not cooperating,” the lawyer said.

After hearing the arguments, the court rejected FIA request and sent Burney to jail on judicial remand.

FIR

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered first information report (FIR) against rights activist Sarim Burney for allegedly trafficking newborn babies to United States (US).

In the FIR, the investigation agency booked the rights activist for ‘trafficking’ a newborn baby – identified as Haya – to the US. Haya, who according to FIA was the last girl trafficked to US, was allegedly bought from her parents for Rs1 million.

Sarim Burney trafficked 20 newborns to the US in the past year on pretext of adoption. The FIA claimed that 15 of the trafficked children were girls.

The FIA, in a statement, said that the records of the allegedly trafficked children were provided by the Pakistan embassy. Citing the Trust documents, the agency said Burney’s wife was also among the beneficiaries.

According to the FIA, Haya’s parents are extremely poor, and their statements have been recorded. Further cases related to human trafficking and money laundering will be registered against Burney, the agency said.