Sarim Burney’s bail plea rejected in human smuggling case

KARACHI: The judicial magistrate east has rejected the bail plea of Sarim Burney, accused of human smuggling and document forgery, ARY News reported.

As per details, the verdict on Sarim Burney’s plea seeking bail was reserved by the court yesterday.

This is the second time Burney’s bail plea has been rejected and he is currently in jail on judicial remand.

The development comes amid allegations of child smuggling against Sarim Burney, who was arrested on June 6th at Karachi Airport on the request of the United States (US) Consulate.

In the first FIR, the investigation agency booked the rights activist for ‘trafficking’ a newborn baby – identified as Haya – to the US. Haya, who according to FIA was the last girl trafficked to US, was allegedly bought from her parents for Rs1 million.

READ: Sarim Burney booked in human trafficking case

Sarim Burney trafficked 20 newborns to the US in the past year on pretext of adoption. The FIA claimed that 15 of the trafficked children were girls.

The FIA, in a statement, said that the records of the allegedly trafficked children were provided by the Pakistan embassy. Citing the Trust documents, the agency said Burney’s wife was also among the beneficiaries.

The agency further claimed that several individuals assisted Burney in purchasing and smuggling of children.

According to the FIA, Haya’s parents are extremely poor, and their statements have been recorded. Further cases related to human trafficking and money laundering will be registered against Burney, the agency said.

Burney was under surveillance by American authorities during his recent visit to the US, and he was interrogated twice by American officials, the FIA said. After his arrest, Burney admitted to his involvement in the illegal adoption and trafficking of children.

Sarim Burney is an entrepreneur, founder and chairman of a non-profitable organization ‘Sarim Burney Welfare-Trust’. Since its establishment, the trust has helped many poor and victim, children and women.