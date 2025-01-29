Sarim case: Forensic lab seeks more time for report

KARACHI: The investigation of seven-year-old boy Sarim murder case has been delayed as the forensic lab has sought additional time to complete its analysis of the case.

Sarim was found dead in a water tank 11 days after he went missing from North Karachi.

According to the police, multiple samples were collected from the Sarim body, but prolonged exposure to water has compromised the DNA, making it difficult to extract clear results.

“DNA evidence is crucial to identifying the suspect,” an official stated.

Forensic analysis of Sarim’s clothing is still ongoing, and investigators hope to find viable DNA traces from them. Meanwhile, police have recovered certain items from the residence and mobile phone of the child’s tutor, who is under investigation.

Authorities revealed that some medications and inappropriate videos were found in the Sarim’s tutor room, with evidence suggesting that he recorded the videos himself.

“The case will be finalized as soon as we receive the DNA report,” police added.

Read more: SSP visits Sarim family, assures parents of justice

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Karachi Central on Monday visited the family of Sarim and assured them of the provision of justice in the case as the police had found important evidence during the investigation of the case.

The culprits will be given exemplary punishment, he added.

It is worth noting here that the post-mortem report reportedly confirmed that Sarim was raped, tortured and murdered after being kidnapped.

As per the medical report, Sarim was strangled to death and his neck was broken while there were also multiple injury marks on the minor boy’s body.