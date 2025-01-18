Sarim case; MQM MPA heckled by enraged relatives

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan MPA, Abdul Waseem, was heckled by the angry relatives of 7-year-old Sarim, whose body was recovered from a water tank in North Karachi after being missing for 11 days, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Bereaved relatives and residents of the apartment surrounded Member of Sindh Assembly, Abdul Waseem, when he was visiting the crime scene.

Enraged women forced him to a hasty exit from the apartment, saying that our child had died and you have come here for petty political gains.

The angry mob accused the apartment’s union office bearers of involving in the alleged killing of Sarim.

Family members also slammed the police for failing to locate the child, saying that the incompetent police were busy raiding the homes of Sarim’s relatives while he was actually inside the apartment.

The body of Sarim was found in an underground water tank near his residence in North Karachi. The post-mortem report Sarim shows multiple injury marks on the Sarim’s body.

However, the police surgeon stated that the exact cause of death would only be confirmed after the chemical examination report received.

The water tank’s lid was covered with a carton, the police said and added they are now investigating whether the boy fell into the tank accidentally or was pushed.

Earlier, Sarim’s family had filed a missing person’s report, fearing abduction, after he failed to return from a nearby madrasa on January 7.

The father of the child received some suspicious calls and messages from unknown numbers, with some demanding the online transfer of money and one caller asking for the child’s picture. He sent a picture to that number which went switched off.

Later, the father of 7-year-old Sarim, a madrassa student, received a ransom message demanding Rs 5 lakh whereas the case was transferred to the AVCC (Anti-Violent Crime Cell).