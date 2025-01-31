Sarim’s family stages protest outside Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: The family of Sarim, who was found dead in a water tank 11 days after he went missing, staged a protest sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly, demanding justice for their son’s murder, ARY News reported.

Sarim’s body was recovered from an underground water tank and the post-mortem report confirmed that he was subjected to torture and sexual abuse.

The protesters, including Sarim’s parents, demanded the immediate arrest of the killer and urged the authorities to provide them with justice. They raised slogans against the police’s delay in arresting the criminals.

They claimed that there has been no progress in the case so far, saying that they would continue their protest until justice is served.

Meanwhile, Police raided the flat of Sarim’s madrassa teacher in North Karachi. A heavy contingent of police reached the apartment.

Investigation police along with lady constables searched the rooms of Sarim’s relative as well as his madrassah teacher, sources said.

Notably, during an earlier raid, police found some medications and inappropriate videos in the teacher’s room, with evidence suggesting that he recorded the videos himself.

The investigation of case has been delayed as the forensic lab has sought additional time to complete its analysis of the case.

According to the police, multiple samples were collected from Sarim’s body, but prolonged exposure to water has compromised the DNA, making it difficult to extract clear results.

“DNA evidence is crucial to identifying the suspect,” an official stated.

Forensic analysis of Sarim’s clothing is still ongoing, and investigators hope to find viable DNA traces from them. Meanwhile, police have recovered certain items from the residence and mobile phone of the child’s tutor, who is under investigation.