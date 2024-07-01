‘I wanted to harm my daughter…’: Sarwat Gilani gets honest about postpartum depression

Celebrated film and TV actor Sarwat Gilani, who gave birth to her third child last year, confessed about struggling with postpartum depression, where she wanted to harm her daughter.

During a recent conversation with fellow mothers and host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Sarwat Gilani opened up on experiencing severe postpartum depression for the first time, after giving birth to her third child.

Gilani recalled that she met her daughter after four days of giving birth, as both of them were in separate wards due to surgeries. She confessed that while her newborn daughter was struggling to breastfeed, she had disturbing thoughts of dropping her to end the stress.

“I remember when I came back to the room, I was only crying uncontrollably and explained everything to my husband,” she recounted. “That’s when he consoled me and made me realize that those were postpartum blues and not my permanent feelings toward our baby.”

Further, highlighting the importance of awareness regarding postpartum depression, Gilani urged all women who are expecting a baby, to study about it, and be the first ones to know about it when they experience those emotions.

Notably, Sarwat Gilani and her husband, model, actor and plastic surgeon Fahad Mirza, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in December last year. The couple also shares two elder sons, Rohan, 8, and Araiz, 6.

