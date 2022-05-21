Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed head to Cannes for ‘Joyland’

Pakistan’s film and TV actors Sania Saeed and Sarwat Gilani join the cast of their movie ‘Joyland’, in French Riviera to attend Cannes Film Festival.

As the country makes a proud debut at the Cannes Film festival with Saim Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’, cast of the movie flew to France to represent the movie and Pakistan.

Veteran actor Sania Saeed shared a glimpse from her journey on the photo and video sharing application as she head to the beautiful city of Cannes. “And so it begins,” read the text on the Instagram story which sees her pass for the 10-days-long film festival. Saeed tagged fellow actors Yasra Rizvi, Sarwat Gilani, and Hajra Yamin on the post too. Later, the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ star shared a click for her ‘airport look’ on the gram as she touched down in Paris for the celebrations.

For those unversed, young filmmaker Saim Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’ is the first-ever Pakistani film selected to be screened at the Cannes film festival, as announced last month. The Pakistani title made to the list of 14 features in the ‘UnCertain Regard’ category.

Speaking about the honor, Saim said, “I hope it [Joyland] generates positivity and good debate at home in Pakistan and around the world because a lot of very passionate people have put a lot of heart and soul into this film.” Transgender actor Alina Khan leads the ensemble cast of ‘Joyland’ including Sana Jafri, Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Sohail Sameer, Salman Peerzada, and Sania Saeed.

