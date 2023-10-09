Celebrating biggest joy: Sarwat Gilani announces third pregnancy

The pregnant Sarwat Gilani looked radiant as she announced to be expecting her third child with her husband Fahad Mirza.

Congratulations are in order for yet another real-life showbiz couple, Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza, who are expecting their third child together, the pregnant actor announced in an Instagram post, on Sunday night.

Sharing a two-picture gallery with her ‘Joyland’ team from a recently-held awards night, the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ wrote, “Couldn’t think of a better picture to announce our new arrival!”

In the photo, actors Alina Khan, Sana Jafri, Sarmad Khoosat, Ali Junejo and filmmaker Saim Sadiq carefully put their hands on mommy-to-be’s growing bump.

“Celebrating together the biggest joy of now and the future,” she added, confirming that Gilani and Mirza are expecting their third child together.

Thousands of her fans and the entertainment fraternity liked the joyous announcement post on the social site and swamped the comments section with heartfelt wishes for the expecting couple.

It is pertinent to mention that film and TV actor Sarwat Gilani tied the knot with model, actor and plastic surgeon Fahad Mirza in August 2014. They are parents to two sons, Rohan, 8, and Araiz, 6.

