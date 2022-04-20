Watch: Satirical video from old ARY show ‘Loose Talk’ goes viral

An old video from ARY Digital’s show Loose Talk started doing rounds over the internet after the newly appointed cabinet took the oath.

A debate about the qualifications of newly appointed ministers and advisors has ignited since the new cabinet took oath on April 19.

The video featuring Anwar Maqsood and legendary comic actor Moin Akhtar shows a satirical conversation between the two regarding the qualification of assembly members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Pakistan (@epkdaily)

In the video from ARY show Loose Talk, host Moin Akhtar asks Moin Akhtar, who is playing the character of a transgender, about her educational qualification and asks “Matric kar liya hai ap ny?”

To which she replies that she is doing BA rather than matriculation.

To which Anwar Maqsood replies angrily as to how she can do BA without passing matriculation.

Also Read: People like Moin Akhtar live after their death: Anwar Maqsood

To which she says that she knows many assembly members who directly did BA as the elections came near.

Moin Akhtar hilariously describes how different assembly members forged their qualifications to contest elections.

The host Anwar Maqsood is to be left in shock and left speechless at Moin Akhtar’s comic and satirical response to his questions.

Comments