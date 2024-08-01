Saturday holidays abolished in Islamabad schools

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Education has announced the end of the Saturday holiday in educational institutions across Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per the issued notification, this decision to end the holiday of Saturday will be implemented from August 10.

From now on, Saturdays will be utilized to focus on weak students in various subjects.

Additionally, schools will organize various extracurricular activities for students on this day.

The decision comes following directives from the Secretary of Federal Education and Professional Training, aiming to enhance the educational experience and provide additional support to students.