Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary: Full celebrity lineup revealed!

NBC’s legendary sketch comedy show, “Saturday Night Live,” is preparing for a historic milestone as it celebrates 50 years of making audiences laugh. The highly anticipated SNL anniversary special is set to be a grand event, packed with A-list celebrities, including comedy icon Dave Chappelle, who will be making a special appearance.

For five decades, “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) has remained a cultural phenomenon, shaping late-night comedy with its sharp satire, unforgettable sketches, and legendary guest hosts.

To honor its legacy, NBC will air a live three-hour primetime special on Sunday, February 16, 2025, from 8 to 11 p.m ET.

While many details are still under wraps, NBC has confirmed an exciting lineup of stars who will take part in the celebration. Among them is Dave Chappelle, whose past appearances on Saturday Night Live (SNL) have always been headline-worthy.

He will be joined by other fan-favorite hosts and musical guests, including Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Kim Kardashian, John Mulaney, and Martin Short.

The special will also feature music legends like Paul McCartney and Miley Cyrus, along with Hollywood heavyweights such as Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansson, and Pedro Pascal.

Another exciting name on the list is Sabrina Carpenter, who has gained massive popularity in recent years.

Dave Chappelle’s inclusion in the lineup has particularly excited fans, given his reputation for delivering unforgettable monologues and bold comedic takes.

With such a diverse mix of legendary performers and fresh talent, the “SNL” 50th anniversary special promises to be a must-watch event.

As the countdown to February 16 begins, fans can expect more surprises and announcements leading up to what is set to be one of television’s biggest nights.

Complete lineup for Saturday Night Live (SNL):