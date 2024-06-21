Saud Shakeel: The Solution to Pakistan’s Middle-Order Woes in T20 Cricket?

Pakistan’s T20 team has struggled with middle-order batting issues for a long time now, with many experts suggesting that the lack of middle-order strength is behind Pakistan’s dismal performance in T20 World Cup 2024. A solution may finally be at hand in the form of Saud Shakeel.

The 27-year-old left-handed batsman has been making waves in domestic cricket with his impressive performances, and many believe he has the potential to stabilize Pakistan’s middle order where established openers like Fakhar Zaman are being forced to play.

A Consistent Performer

Saud Shakeel has been a consistent performer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the National T20 Cup, showcasing his ability to play anchor roles as well as finish matches with his impressive striking ability. His impressive strike rate of over 130 in T20 cricket is a testament to his attacking prowess.

Technically Sound

Shakeel’s strong technique and ability to rotate the strike make him an ideal candidate to bat at number four or five, a position that has been a problem area for Pakistan in recent times. His ability to play spin and pace with equal ease is also a significant advantage.

Rotational Ability

Shakeel doesn’t rely solely on power hitting. He can rotate the strike efficiently, keeping the scoreboard ticking and allowing the big-hitters like Asif Ali to come in with momentum.

Mentality

Shakeel’s temperament is another asset. He plays with a clear head, which can be crucial in building partnerships and anchoring the innings during middle-order collapses.

Of course, there are challenges. Shakeel’s strike rate might not be as high as some prefer in the T20 format. However, his ability to bat through the middle overs and build a platform can be more valuable in the long run.

The key will be finding the right balance. Integrating Shakeel with a more aggressive player like Haider Ali could provide the perfect blend of stability and firepower.

The Road Ahead

Shakeel has already impressed in his limited T20 appearances. Continued opportunities and a defined role within the batting order will be crucial for his development. I feel Saud Shakeel has the potential to be the anchor Pakistan’s middle-order desperately needs.

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed here are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of ARY News or its management.

