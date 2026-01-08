Saudi Air Force Commander seeks collaboration with Pakistan Air Force in multi-domain operations

Rawalpindi: The air chiefs of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to further strengthen bilateral engagement through joint training, operational collaboration, and the exchange of professional expertise, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, called on HRH Lieutenant General Turki bin Bander bin Abdulaziz, Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force, and General Fayiadh bin Hameed Al-Rowaily, Chief of the General Staff of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during his official visit to Kingdom.

Upon arrival, the Pakistan Air Chief was accorded a Guard of Honour by a contingent of the Royal Saudi Air Force.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed matters related to bilateral defence cooperation, the regional security environment, and future avenues for collaboration, ISPR said.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the existing level of cooperation and agreed to further enhance engagement through joint training, operational collaboration and exchange of professional expertise. The Pakistan–KSA Defence Agreement was highlighted as a symbol of mutual trust and enduring brotherly relations.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu highlighted the historic and fraternal ties between the two countries and reiterated his commitment to strengthening military-to-military cooperation through bilateral and multilateral exercises.

He also underscored the transformation of Pakistan Air Force into a robust Multi Domain Force, integrating space, cyber, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence capabilities, demonstrated through its operational performance.

The Saudi defence leadership praised the professionalism, operational excellence and combat readiness of the Pakistan Air Force.

They expressed a strong interest in enhanced joint training and operational collaboration, particularly in multi-domain operations. They also appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability.

The visit underscores the depth of the enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reflects the shared commitment of both nations to further strengthen cooperation in the defence and aviation sectors, ISPR added.