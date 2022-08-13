Saudi Arabia allows children of all ages to enter Grand Mosque

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Saturday that children of all ages are allowed to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The ministry’s announcement came on its official account on the Twitter platform, where it said that parents could now take their children with them to the Grand Mosque.

“Parents can take their children who are below five years old without the need to get them a permit,” the ministry said in a Twitter post.

However, children over five years old must obtain a permit through the “Eatmarna” app to enter the holy site.

It is noteworthy that the ministry earlier allowed holders of all types of visas and those coming from all countries of the world for the purpose of tourism and visits to perform Umrah during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

