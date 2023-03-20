Saudi Arabia amends citizenship rule change

Saudi Arabia has passed a law allowing Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to grant citizenship to selected people, following a proposal from the Minister of Interior this year.

In January, a royal decree was issued to approve the amendment of Article Eight of the Saudi Nationality Law, which authorises the Prime Minister to grant citizenship.

The decree became law on March 13, according to a post by the Makkah Al Mukarramah region’s official Twitter account, which quoted the Ministry of Interior.

تُمنح الجنسية العربية السعودية بأمر من رئيس #مجلس_الوزراء بناءً على اقتراح #وزير_الداخلية. pic.twitter.com/RH5oaeVCmW — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) March 17, 2023

“After reviewing Royal Decree No (M / 88) dated 6/11/1444 AH, Article Eight of the Saudi Nationality Law will be amended to ‘Saudi nationality may be granted by order of the Prime Minister based on a proposal from the Minister of Interior’.”

Under new rules, set to come into law after being published in the Kingdom’s Official Gazette, the Prime Minister will be able to grant citizenship to foreign nationals.

