Saudi Arabia and Qatar sign pact for high-speed electric railway to link capitals

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and Qatar have formally signed an agreement to construct a high-speed electric railway connecting Riyadh and Doha, a landmark project set to transform regional connectivity and economic integration, Al Ekhbariya TV reported.

The initiative marks one of the most significant modern transport collaborations between two Gulf states. Designed as a major corridor for high-speed travel, the project is expected to be completed within six years. Once operational, it will cut the journey between the two capitals to approximately two hours, with trains reaching speeds exceeding 300 kilometres per hour.

The 785-kilometre rail line is projected to serve more than 10 million passengers annually.

Officials anticipate substantial growth in tourism, business travel, and cross-border movement, describing the project as a major boost to regional mobility.

In addition to directly linking Doha and Riyadh, the railway will pass through three key Saudi cities — Riyadh, Hofuf, and Dammam — enhancing both domestic and international connectivity.

The route will also integrate two major aviation hubs: King Salman International Airport in Riyadh and Hamad International Airport in Doha, offering travellers and investors faster access to leading business centres.

Five main passenger stations will be constructed along the corridor, each designed to provide a seamless, modern travel experience supported by smart-transport technologies.

The high-speed network is expected to generate around 30,000 direct and indirect jobs across Saudi Arabia and Qatar during both construction and operation. It will also strengthen the movement of light and medium goods, enhance supply-chain efficiency, and reduce transport costs, contributing to increased bilateral trade.

In a joint statement, both governments reaffirmed their commitment to improving supply-chain cooperation—particularly in the energy sector—and diversifying trade, aligning the agreement closely with the long-term vision of the new railway project.