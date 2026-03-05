Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al Fitr holidays for private and non-profit sectors

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the official Eid Al Fitr holiday for employees in the private and non-profit sectors, setting the break to begin at the end of the working day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

The ministry said the holiday will start after the close of business on 29 Ramadan 1447 AH and will last for four days, in accordance with the provisions of the Saudi Labour Law.

Mohammed Al Ruzaiqi, the ministry’s official spokesperson, said the announcement aims to provide clarity for employers and employees ahead of the holiday period, allowing organisations to organise work schedules and ensure operational continuity in essential sectors while safeguarding workers’ rights to the festive break.

Al Ruzaiqi also emphasised the need for employers to comply with Article 24 of the executive regulations of the Saudi Labour Law, which governs official holidays and guarantees workers the right to paid leave during religious and national occasions.

Under the regulations, employees are entitled to compensation if official holidays overlap with weekly rest days, or if operational requirements necessitate working during the Eid holiday, with arrangements made in line with established labour provisions.