Saudi Arabia announces eight road projects in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities announced eight road projects costing over SR8 billion in Riyadh under the Second Group of the Riyadh Ring Roads and Main Axes Development Program, local media reported.

As part of the initiative started by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who also serves as the head of the RCRC Board of Directors, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) unveiled eight projects with a combined budget over SR8 billion.

In accordance with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs, the program sought to improve the capital’s transportation system, strengthen the connections between different roads, and position the capital to become a major hub for sustainable transportation and logistics services in the Middle East. It also sought to elevate the capital to the prominent position it deserves as one of the world’s major cities.

The following are among the initiatives of the second group of the roads programme

1 – With a length of almost 6 kilometers, the Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road Development Project (northern portion) includes the building of three bridges, a tunnel, and two major crossroads, all of which help to increase the road’s daily capacity to 200,000 cars.

2. The 10-kilometer-long Al-Thumama Road Axis Development Project (middle portion), which includes the building of five major crossroads, eleven bridges, and five tunnels, will help increase the road’s daily capacity to 200,000 cars.

The 9-kilometer Imam Abdullah bin Saud Road Development Project, which includes the building of three bridges, two tunnels, and four major crossroads, will increase the road’s daily capacity to 200,000 cars. . The 9-kilometer Dirab Road Development Project, which includes the building of nine bridges and the development of two major crossroads, helps to increase the road’s daily capacity to 340,000 cars.

Read More: Saudi’s Riyadh Metro operational with rollout of Orange Line

5 – The 12-kilometer Imam Muslim Road Development Project entails the building of four bridges as well as the development of four major crossroads. Since the road will serve as the future southern extension of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road Axis, this helps to increase the route’s capacity to 200,000 cars per day.

6. The King Abdullah Financial Center road network improvement project, which is 20 km long and includes the building of 19 bridges and three major crossroads, aims to make the financial center easier to reach.

7 – In order to improve traffic flow and efficiency, a bridge will be built at the intersection of King Salman Road and Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Road. This bridge will span from King Salman Road in the east to Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Road in the north.

8. The project’s “first package” of engineering changes for congested areas comprises enhancing a collection of locations that experience traffic jams during rush hour.These projects are anticipated to be implemented during a three-year timeframe. On August 14, 2024, the RCRC said that the first group projects of the program to build the main and ring roads will begin to be implemented. There were four projects totaling SR13 billion.

Later on, it will be disclosed when the program’s succeeding stages will begin to be implemented.