Saudi Arabia announces four packages for domestic Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj introduced four main packages for domestic pilgrims including residents and expatriates, local media reported.

The pilgrims may study and choose from these packages according on their needs, since they are made to accommodate a range of budgets and tastes.

The government used its Nusuk computer application to publicise key characteristics of these packagers. The first package consists of campgrounds designed in Mina to provide pilgrims luxurious amenities, pleasant facility levels, and communal lodging. Prices for these camps start at SR10,366 (not including transportation).

The second package includes shared accommodations at hospitality camps in Mina, with prices starting at SR8,092 (excluding transportation costs).

The third package includes shared accommodations in one of the six towers, which are identified by their proximity to the Jamarat Bridge, with prices starting at SR13,150 (excluding transportation costs).

The fourth package is the Kidana Al-Wadi Towers that are contemporary towers with personal services and cutting-edge amenities. They provide meals and communal lodging alternatives, and their rates start at SR12,537 (not including transportation).