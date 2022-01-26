Saudi Arabia announces free extension of iqamas, reentry visas for expats

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced the free extension of iqamas (residency permit), exit and re-entry visas till March 31 for expatriates from 17 countries.

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) made the announcement on Wednesday to benefit expatriates from 17 countries who are facing temporary suspension of travel due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The countries include Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, Brazil, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

The Saudi passport directorate had earlier announced on Monday that it has started automatically extending the validity of iqama and exit and re-entry visas of expatriates who are from countries facing a travel ban and who are now outside the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Gazette.

It further stated that the extension will be carried out automatically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to personally visit any directorate’s departments.

It has been clarified that the extension will not be applicable to those expatriates who took one dose of coronavirus vaccine within the Kingdom before their departure on exit and re-entry visa.

Following the directives of the Saudi king, the validity of the visit visa issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for visitors outside the kingdom will also be extended and facing a travel ban as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus.

