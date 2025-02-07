Saudi Arabia announces holiday on Feb 22

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities announced official holiday on February 22 for both the private and non-profit sectors in on the eve of Saudi Founding Day, local media reported citing the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Observed on the anniversary of the First Saudi State’s founding by Imam Mohammed bin Saud in 1727, Founding Day honors the Kingdom’s rich history, unity as a nation, and strong leadership ties that have bound Saudi citizens to their rulers since Diriyah was established as the state’s first capital.

Cities around the Kingdom will hold artistic and cultural activities honoring Saudi unity, history, and legacy. These events will illustrate the Saudi people’s tenacity and pride in their rich historical heritage while also reflecting the country’s path through wealth and hardship.

The occasions will also demonstrate the timeless principles of identity and national cohesion, which have been maintained throughout the Kingdom’s history, from its establishment to the present.