Saudi Arabia announces new program for exporters, importers

Saudi Arabia’s authorities announced to start the ‘Saudi Authorized Economic Operator Program’ which aims to facilitate the exporters and importers in the kingdom, local media reported.

In collaboration with 14 government institutions, the Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) announced the creation of the “Saudi Authorized Economic Operator Program.”

In three areas, ZATCA and its partners provide importers and exporters with numerous administrative, procedural, and financial benefits; a fourth category is devoted to logistics service and solution providers, such as shipping agents and customs brokers.

In addition to providing access to international markets, the program seeks to further empower Saudi Arabia’s logistics industry, ease trade, improve competitiveness, streamline importer and exporter processes, boost supply chain efficiency, and streamline and expedite processes while guaranteeing the seamless and highly flexible continuation of business operations.

The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Saudi Ports Authority, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the Ministries of Energy, Interior, Commerce, Environment, Water and Agriculture, Industry and Mineral Resources, Investment, Human Resources and Social Development, Transport and Logistics, and Health are among the participating organizations in the program.

In compliance with the International Trade Security and Facilitation Standards Framework of the World Customs Organization, 80 nations worldwide have authorised the Saudi Authorized Economic Operator Program, which offers advantages to business organisations.