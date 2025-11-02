Saudi Arabia announces new school timings for winter

Riyadh: The General Administration of Education in Riyadh has announced new winter school timings, effective Sunday, November 2, 2025, Saudi Gazette reported.

According to the administration, the morning assembly will begin at 6:45 a.m., followed by the first class at 7:00 a.m. The winter schedule will remain in effect until February 17, 2026.

During the holy month of Ramadan, from March 5 to March 18, school hours will be adjusted, with the first period starting at 9:00 a.m.

Schools will revert to the summer schedule on March 29, 2026, when the morning assembly will begin at 6:15 a.m., and the first class will start at 6:30 a.m.

Officials said the timing adjustments are in line with daylight saving measures introduced this year to make better use of natural daylight and optimize school hours.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia mandated that all male students in public and private secondary schools wear national attire, in line with directives from Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The initiative aims to reinforce national identity and educational values among students.

Under the new policy, Saudi students are required to wear the traditional thobe along with a ghutra or shemagh, while non-Saudi students will wear the thobe, except for those attending foreign schools.

The ministry emphasized that the decision aligns with broader national efforts to instill values, foster national affiliation, and promote loyalty.

National attire is regarded as a cornerstone of Saudi identity, supporting the Kingdom’s ongoing initiatives under Vision 2030 to strengthen cultural and historical awareness among the younger generation.

To ensure a smooth transition, the ministry announced that awareness campaigns and educational programs will be launched for both students and parents, providing guidance on the significance of the mandate and its role in reinforcing national pride and heritage.