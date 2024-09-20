Public holiday announced on September 23

Saudi Arabia has announced two public holidays on September 22 and 23, Sunday and Monday, to commemorate the 94th Saudi National Day.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development made the announcement, declaring that all public, private, and civil service sectors will observe the holidays.

This means a four-day weekend for residents, as the holidays precede the weekly offs on Friday and Saturday, September 20 and 21.

The Saudi National Day holiday is a paid holiday for employees in all government and private sectors, as stated in the second paragraph of the Saudi Labor Law.

This year’s celebrations will take place under the slogan “We dream and achieve,” embodying the kingdom’s ambitions and future vision.

The National Day celebrations typically feature fireworks and parades packed with floats showcasing the highlights of each region of Arabia, traditional music and cultural performances, traditional outfits and local cuisine, offers and promotions across various sectors.