Saudi Arabia Ramadan 2026 start date revealed

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has announced that Ramadan 2026 will begin on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, it was announced that the moon sighting would take place in Hawtat Sudair and Tumair in Al-Majma’ah Governorate.

Read More: https://arynews.tv/riyadh-sehri-and-iftar-time-ramadan-calendar-2026

Abdulaziz Al-Muainaa from Al Hareeq Observatory said weather conditions were favourable for visibility. “The sun will set at exactly 5:52 pm, and the weather conditions are suitable for sighting the Ramadan crescent,” he said.

The confirmation marks the start of the Islamic holy month Ramadan 2026 for millions of Muslims across Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on 16 February 2026, The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on Muslims across the country to attempt to sight the crescent moon marking the start of Ramadan 2026 on Tuesday, tomorrow, 17 February 2026, evening.

The court urged anyone who sees the crescent, whether with the naked eye or through binoculars should report their sighting to the nearest court in order to register their testimony.

On the other hand, astronomy calculations indicate that the first day of Ramadan 2026 will fall on Thursday, February 19, in most countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Astronomical calculations suggest that the crescent moon is unlikely to be visible on Tuesday night. This would mean that the first day of Ramadan in 2026 is expected to fall on Thursday, 19 February, in most countries, including Saudi Arabia.