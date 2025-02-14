Saudi Arabia announces school timings during Ramadan

RIYADH: The Saudi government have announced changes in school timings during Ramadan, Saudi media reported.

The Islamic month of Ramadan, 1446 AH expected to begin on March 1, in Saudi Arabia, depending on the crescent moon sighting.

The education department of Makkah region has reduced the timings for students in morning and evening shifts as well as continuing education during the holy month.

According to Saudi media, the Saudi Ministry of Education has directed education directors in regions and governorates across the country to determine the timing of the school.

The education authorities in the holy city of Makkah have set the start time for the morning school at 9:00 am, evening schools at 1:00 pm, and continuing education schools at 9.30 pm.

Notably, in Saudi Arabia, the working hours for employees in public and private institutions are also reduced during Ramadan.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a sacred period of fasting, reflection, and spiritual growth for Muslims around the world.

During this month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and drink. This act of fasting, is one of the five pillars of Islam and is intended to help Muslims develop self-discipline, empathy for those less fortunate, and a stronger connection with Allah.

In addition to fasting, Ramadan is also a time for spiritual reflection, prayer, and reading the Quran. Muslims are encouraged to recite the entire Quran during the month, and many attend special prayers, known as Taraweeh, in the congregation after breaking their fast. Ramadan is also a time for charity, known as Zakat, and Muslims are encouraged to give to those in need.