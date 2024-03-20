Saudi Arabia announces strict punishment for unauthorised transporters

Saudi Arabia has announced heavy fines for transporters working without a permit in the kingdom in a move to improve the transportation sector.

According to an international media outlet, the authorities will slap an SR5,000 fine on those found transporting people without a permit.

Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) asked unlicensed carriers to register with authorised companies in a move aimed at enhancing transportation services.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s authorities announced incentives and support programmes for transporters operating according to the legal framework to ensure safe and sound travel to the passengers.

In this regard, several ministries and departments of Saudi Arabia came together to launch the #DontrideWithNonLicensed campaign to raise awareness regarding the licenced transportation companies and their operation to and from airports across the Kingdom.

The awareness campaign is launched by TGA in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Interior, the Pilgrim Experience Program, the Public Prosecution, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and MATARAT Holding Company.

A wide range of transport means are available for travellers at Saudi airports including King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The regulated transportation sector includes nearly 2,000 taxis, more than 55 car rental offices, public transport buses, licenced passenger transport applications and the Haramain High-Speed Railway.