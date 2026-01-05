Saudi Arabia approves localisation of jobs in private sector

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia has approved the localisation of key procurement-related professions in the private sector, as part of wider efforts to empower national talent and expand employment opportunities for citizens.

The decision, issued on November 30, 2025, applies to private-sector establishments employing three or more workers and mandates a 70 per cent localisation requirement for designated procurement roles.

According to the ministry, the move forms part of ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening the participation of Saudi Arabia nationals in the labour market, particularly in private-sector functions that play a central role in business operations and supply chains.

The ministry said the policy is designed to create high-quality and motivating job opportunities for citizens, increase the contribution of national talent to the private sector, and enhance the overall competitiveness of the workforce within the national economic system.

To facilitate implementation, a range of support measures will be provided to affected establishments.

These include assistance with recruitment, onboarding and employee retention, access to training and qualification programmes, wage support through the Human Resources Development Fund, and initiatives aimed at promoting professional stability.

The localisation policy is intended to support national competencies, establish sustainable career pathways for citizens, and ensure long-term employment growth driven by skilled national talent, in line with broader human capital development goals and private-sector growth objectives.