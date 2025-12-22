Saudi Arabia approves on-campus student housing for private schools

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has officially approved the construction of on-campus residential facilities for students within licensed private schools, provided they are housed in a separate structure from the main educational building.

This approval is part of a broader set of new municipal regulations introduced by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing for private educational facilities, including nurseries, kindergartens, and educational complexes. These guidelines are designed to enhance environmental quality, safety standards, and urban planning within the sector.

The new rules apply to private educational buildings constructed on designated educational land, government land leased to the private sector, and even buildings on commercially allocated land. The Ministry noted that these controls are intended to optimize land use and ensure a safe, well-integrated learning environment.

Key Zoning and Architectural Standards

The requirements cover site conditions, planning, and architectural standards:

Location: Educational buildings must be located on two streets, one of which must be at least 25 meters wide.

Nurseries: A standalone building intended solely for a nursery can be located on a street that is at least 15 meters wide.

Height & Setbacks: Floors must not exceed limits established in the building code, and mandatory setbacks must be observed.

Student Density Requirements

The Ministry emphasized the need to comply with minimum land area requirements per student to prevent overcrowding. These standards vary by educational stage:

Kindergarten: At least 4 square meters per student.

Educational Complexes: Increases incrementally up to 5 square meters per student.

This zoning strategy aims to guarantee a proper educational environment that accommodates the desired student density comfortably.