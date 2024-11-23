Saudi Arabia arrests 16,696 illegals in one week

Saudi Arabia’s authorities have arrested 19,696 persons residing or trying to enter the Kingdom illegally in different inspection raids in all regions of the country during the last week, a state-run news agency reported citing the Ministry of Interior

Saudi Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that the security forces in collaboration with the concerned government agencies carried out joint field security campaigns between November 14 and November 20 to made these arrests.

Among those detained were 3,184 violators of the Labour Law, 5,176 those who violated the Border Security Law, while 11,336 were arrested for breaching the Residency Law.

A total of 1,547 individuals were arrested while attempting to enter the Kingdom through the border; 32 percent of these individuals were Yemeni, 65 percent were Ethiopian, and 3 percent were of other nationalities. Additionally, 71 individuals were arrested while attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally.

Meanwhile, 22 persons, who were involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators, were also arrested.

As part of the punitive actions against them, 22,658 expatriates—including 3,007 women and 19,651 men—are presently going through different stages of the judicial process.

10,666 violators were deported, 2,656 were sent to finish their trip bookings, and 15,134 violators were recommended to their diplomatic missions to get travel papers.

The Ministry of Interior warned that those who assist the entry of illegal residents in violation of the Border Security Law into Saudi Arabia, or who provide them with any kind of transportation, housing, or other assistance, will face penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to SR1 million, and the confiscation of their vehicles and housing.

The ministry urged the public to report any cases of violation by calling the number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province and the numbers 999 and 996 in the rest of the regions across the Kingdom.