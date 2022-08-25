Saudi Arabia assures full support for flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to stand by Pakistan in these tough times and extends full support to flood victims.

According to details, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Saudi FM held a telephonic conversation on Thursday to discuss matters of mutual interest and flood situation in Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto briefed his counterpart on damages caused by unprecedented floods in parts of Pakistan. The foreign minister thanked his Saudi counterpart for the solidarity and all possible assistance provided by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan flood affectees in these difficult times.

Pleased to have conversation with HH FM @FaisalbinFarhan. Recalling fraternal bilat. ties, welcomed KSA commitment of $1 billion invest. in Pakistan. Briefed my counterpart on damages caused by unprecedented floods, highly value solidarity expressed & KSAs all possible assistance — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) August 25, 2022

While recalling fraternal bilateral ties between the two countries, the foreign minister also welcomed Saudi Arabia’s commitment of $1 billion investment in Pakistan.

EU announces immediate aid

The European Union (EU) on Thursday announced to provide €350,000 to assist flood victims in Pakistan, Ambassador to EU Asad Majeed Khan said.

Taking to Twitter, Asad M Khan shared details of the funds being provided by the European Union and said that the EU has announced the immediate provision of €350,000 for flood affected population through its urgent response mechanism.

“Given the epic scale of the disaster all such contributions are a source of great relief for affected populations,” the ambassador said.

‘Over 900 killed in floods’

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman yesterday revealed that over 900 people were killed during monsoon rains across Pakistan since June this year.

Taking to Twitter, the minister shared that the highest number of deaths and injuries during the time period was recorded in Sindh and Balochistan.

“Since June, 903 people, including 326 children and 191 women, have died in various incidents of monsoon rains and floods.”

