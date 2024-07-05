Saudi Arabia awards citizenship to exceptional global talents

RIYADH: A number of international scientists, doctors, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and renowned people with specific areas of skill and specialization will receive Saudi citizenship by virtue of a royal decree, a state-run news agency reported.

The decree to award Saudi citizenship to many greats in different fields is in line with the Kingdom’s plan to draw in specialists and outstanding international talent in the domains of technology, science, medicine, religion, and culture.

This action is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objective of developing a welcoming atmosphere that encourages the investment and retention of highly skilled creative individuals.

This edict is a continuation of the Kingdom’s ongoing initiatives to draw in well-known individuals whose knowledge has a substantial positive impact on innovation, economic growth, health, culture, and sports.

A local newspaper reported that a number of well-known people who received Saudi citizenship as a result of the recent royal order. According to the newspaper Mehmood Khan, an American acknowledged for his contributions to the health sciences, is one of them. He is also the CEO of the Hevolution Foundation.

Saudi citizenship has also been awarded to American scientist Jackie Yi-Ru Ying, who was born in Singapore. Ying presently serves as the head of the NanoBio Lab and was the first Executive Director of the Singaporean Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.

Noreddine Khashab, a scientist from Lebanon, was granted Saudi citizenship in recognition of her contributions to bioengineering and nanomaterials as well as her high level of scientific expertise.

Noreddine Khashab has been an Associate Professor of Chemical Sciences and Engineering at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) since 2009.

French scientist Noreddine Ghaffour, a well-known for his proficiency in environmental engineering and science especially desalination technology, has also been awarded Saudi citizenship.

Noreddine Ghaffour is a professor at KAUST and holds a PhD in membrane separation techniques from the University of Montpellier.

In 2021, a similar royal decree was issued, granting Saudi citizenship to the first set of exceptionally talented individuals in different fields.