Saudi Arabia bans imports from 20 automakers

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities banned the import of vehicles from 20 automakers to the Kingdom as they failed to submit the 2024 supply plan within the specified time, local media reported.

The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization and the Saudi Ports Authority also known as Mawani banned 20 automakers’ products. The decision was made after the automakers failed to submit their supply plan for the current year 2024 within the allotted time.

Until these automakers submit their supply plan for 2024—which they can submit no later than the end of this year—Saudi car agents will be temporarily prohibited from importing new light vehicles, weighing no more than 3.5 tons, from these manufacturers.

The MAWANI said that the list of these automakers will be made available on the energy efficiency unified electronic platform.

The authorities maintained that each automaker must register its vehicle supply plan in accordance with the technical regulations for data registration, energy efficiency cards, and tires. The Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization will review the supply plan prior to approval and notify the companies via email or letter of any findings.