web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, May 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

Saudi Arabia bans imports from 20 automakers

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities banned the import of vehicles from 20 automakers to the Kingdom as they failed to submit the 2024 supply plan within the specified time, local media reported.

The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization and the Saudi Ports Authority also known as Mawani banned 20 automakers’ products. The decision was made after the automakers failed to submit their supply plan for the current year 2024 within the allotted time.

Until these automakers submit their supply plan for 2024—which they can submit no later than the end of this year—Saudi car agents will be temporarily prohibited from importing new light vehicles, weighing no more than 3.5 tons, from these manufacturers.

The MAWANI said that the list of these automakers will be made available on the energy efficiency unified electronic platform.

The authorities maintained that each automaker must register its vehicle supply plan in accordance with the technical regulations for data registration, energy efficiency cards, and tires. The Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization will review the supply plan prior to approval and notify the companies via email or letter of any findings.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.