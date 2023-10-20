Saudi Arabia bans inscribing Quranic verses on jewellery

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has banned inscribing Quranic verses on jewellery and gold embroidery in an effort “to protect Islam’s sacred text from desecration”, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting a report.

According to a report by Saudi newspaper, the kingdom’s Ministry of Commerce stressed the importance of not inscribing Quranic verses on the jewellery.

The ministry cited an official letter issued by the kingdom’s Mufti who said that there are fears such items are used as amulets, which are forbidden in Islam.

The top Saudi cleric also noted that such inscriptions on gold items underestimate the sacredness of the Quranic verses and involve desecration when the wearers enter toilets.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that the name of (Allah Almighty) should not be written on any paper, utensils, or equipment that people usually use and throw away.

Saudi Arabia is Islam’s birthplace and home to the two holiest Islamic sites: the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet Mosque in Medina.