Saudi Arabia bans Makkah entry without permit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has banned all expatriates from entering Makkah without an official permit, effective Monday, April 13, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the decision is part of a broader set of arrangements and regulations for this year’s Hajj season, aimed at ensuring the safety of pilgrims and facilitating the smooth performance of rituals under the slogan, “No Hajj without a permit.”

Under the new regulations, only expatriates holding a residency permit (iqama) issued in Makkah, a valid Hajj permit, or a work permit for the holy sites will be allowed entry into the city. Those without the required documentation will be turned back at security checkpoints at Makkah’s entry points.

Saturday, Dhul Qada 1, corresponding to April 18, has been set as the final deadline for the departure of all foreign pilgrims who arrived in the Kingdom on Umrah visas.

Saudi authorities will also suspend the issuance of Umrah permits through the Nusuk platform for all categories — including citizens, expatriates, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals — from Dhul Qada 1 (April 18) until Dhul Hijjah 14 (May 31).

The regulations further prohibit entry into or stay in Makkah for all visa holders, regardless of visa type, starting from Dhul Qada 1, except for those holding Hajj visas.

The Interior Ministry said Hajj permits can be obtained electronically through the Absher Individuals platform and the Muqeem portal, as part of efforts to enhance digital services and streamline procedures.

The ministry urged full compliance with the Hajj regulations, stressing that cooperation with authorities is essential to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims. It also warned that strict penalties will be imposed on violators.