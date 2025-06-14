Saudi Arabia begins safe return of Iranian Hajj pilgrims

On directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Saudi Arabia’s authorities began safe return of Iranian Hajj pilgrims to their country in the wake of tensions with Israel, local media reported.

In order to keep an eye on Iranian pilgrims’ status and make sure all of their demands are satisfied in Makkah and Madinah, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set up a special operations room.

This program complies with the Saudi leadership’s directions to offer Iranian pilgrims complete care and assistance until they are able to safely return home.

According to the Ministry, its experts conducted a thorough evaluation of the services rendered to over 76,000 Iranian pilgrims, guaranteeing them constant, superior treatment during their time in the Kingdom.

Based on demands from the Iranian side in charge of pilgrim affairs, the Ministry has created a comprehensive departure plan in close consultation with the appropriate Saudi authorities.

The strategy is intended to ensure efficient transportation and logistics at every point of their journey back.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah will serve as domestic departure points for Iranian pilgrims traveling to Arar Airport.

They will then continue their journey to Iran by land, passing through the recently constructed Arar land port.

Officially, the gradual departure started on Friday. Ministry workers stay on the ground to provide direct services and ongoing assistance in order to guarantee the safe and respectable return of every pilgrim.