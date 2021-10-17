Saudi Arabia ready to buy honey from billion tree project as govt plans expansion

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has expressed its interest in purchasing the entire honey produced from the billion tree honey project as Prime Minister Imran Khan will be launching an expansion in it for the next two years, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Imran Khan will launch an Rs2 billion honey project that would involve the establishment of three quality control laboratories and 30 collection points. The expansion project would help in increasing the production of honey by nine percent in the next two years.

The honey extracted from the billion tree tsunami project is also popular among the diplomats as Adviser on Climate Change Amin Aslam has gifted honey extracted from the project to UK High Commissioner Christian Turner and Saudi ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki.

Both the envoys expressed their best wishes for the project while Saudi Arabia’s ambassador said that the Kingdom was ready to purchase the entire honey produced from the project.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan launched the Billion Tree Tsunami Honey Project in December 2020.

Under the project, one million hectares of Pakistan’s forests will produce seven types of honey. Whereas, the production of honey will increase from 12,000 metric tons to 70,000 metric tons.

Pakistan will be able to export honey worth Rs 45 billion annually to different countries. The Billion Tree project will create job opportunities for 70,000 to 80,000 people.

