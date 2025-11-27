Three Pakistanis killed in car accident in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Three Pakistani workers lost their lives in a car accident in Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The victims sustained severe injuries in the tragic crash. Rescue teams reached the scene shortly after receiving the alert and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where all three later succumbed to their wounds.

The deceased—Mushtaq Ahmed, Imdad Ullah, and Bakht Muneer Khan—were residents of Kakad, a locality in the Upper Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Among them were two cousins, and all belonged to the same village.

Their bodies were transported to Pakistan, where funeral prayers were offered in Kakad. They were laid to rest in their ancestral graveyard amid emotional scenes, with hundreds of mourners in attendance.

Notably, just a week earlier, at least 45 Indian pilgrims were killed when their bus collided with a diesel tanker near the holy city of Medina in Saudi Arabia, according to Indian officials. The bus, carrying 46 passengers, was traveling from Mecca to Medina when the accident occurred.

Earlier, on July 26, 2025, another horrific traffic accident in Saudi Arabia claimed the lives of seven Pakistani Umrah pilgrims from a single family in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

The victims, including four children, were residents of Dagai Khudokhel in Buner. Five other family members were injured in the crash.