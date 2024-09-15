Saudi Arabia concludes three-month midday work ban

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has concluded the three-month midday work ban for all private sector companies and establishments on September 15 after the weather in the country has improved.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development made the announcement on Sunday. The ministry, in collaboration with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, had enforced the outdoor work ban from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm over the past three months, starting from June 15, 2024. This initiative aimed at ensuring the safety and health of private sector workers by providing a safe and healthy work environment, in line with occupational safety and health standards.

According to ministry sources, the compliance rate among the private sector with the midday work ban reached an impressive 94.6 per cent in the period under review compared to the same period last year. Throughout the enforcement period, the ministry, alongside the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, directed employers to organise working hours and adhere to the ban’s provisions to minimise occupational injuries and illnesses.

The Saudi Authorities have taken these steps in the wake of climate change effect due to which working in the midday hours becomes hazardous for the labourers.

The National Council for Occupational Safety and Health also launched media awareness campaigns to highlight the importance of the ban. Additionally, the ministry published a Procedural Guide on its website, detailing occupational safety and health measures to prevent the adverse effects of sun exposure and heat exhaustion.

The successful implementation of the midday work ban underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health to protect workers’ well-being. By prioritising safety and health, these organisations aim to foster a more secure and productive work environment for all private sector employees in Saudi Arabia.

As the ban concludes, the ministry continues to emphasise the importance of adhering to occupational safety and health guidelines to ensure the ongoing protection of workers from the risks associated with extreme heat and sun exposure.