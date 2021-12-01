Saudi Arabia confirms first case of Covid Omicron variant

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday confirmed the first case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

A passenger arriving from Africa was found to be carrying the new strain of the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported.

The passenger and people who were in contact with him has been isolated. The first Omicron case comes as the kingdom ended its ban on direct travel from several countries.

Saudi Arabia allowed direct entry of travelers from Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, and India starting from Wednesday (today).

On Nov 26, the kingdom has suspended flights from seven southern African countries amidst concerns over the new Covid-19 variant. The kingdom suspended flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana.

The Saudi authorities have also suspended entry to the kingdom for non-nationals who come directly and indirectly from these African countries.

