Saudi Arabia cracks Thalassemia code through CRISPR

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh (KAMC-RD) has successfully treated a teenager’s thalassemia employing Casgevy gene therapy through clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) gene editing technology.

The treatment of a 13-year-old patient suffering from thalassemia major by the King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh (KAMC-RD), under the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs (MNGHA), marks the first successful application of such advanced gene therapy outside of clinical trials and research settings.

The young patient, who had been reliant on blood transfusions every three weeks since birth, has now fully recovered following a successful gene cell transplantation. This groundbreaking procedure not only alleviates the patient’s dependency on regular transfusions but also signifies a monumental step forward in the treatment of genetic disorders.

The success of this treatment heralds a new era in gene therapy, showcasing the potential of CRISPR technology to provide lasting cures for genetic diseases. Thalassemia major, a severe blood disorder caused by a genetic mutation, has traditionally required lifelong blood transfusions and posed significant health challenges. The successful use of Casgevy gene therapy offers hope for a permanent solution, transforming the lives of patients and their families.

Building on this success, Saudi Arabia is preparing to extend these advanced gene therapies to more patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia. The Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs expressed commitment to leveraging this breakthrough to establish the nation as a global leader in gene therapy. By expanding access to these cutting-edge treatments, Saudi Arabia aims to improve the quality of life for countless individuals affected by genetic disorders.

This achievement not only underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to advancing medical science but also positions the country at the forefront of global healthcare innovation. The successful implementation of CRISPR gene editing technology in a clinical setting outside of research trials sets a precedent for other nations and medical institutions to follow.