Saudi Arabia to celebrate “Year of Handicrafts” in 2025

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has declared 2025 as the “Year of Handicrafts” to showcase its rich cultural heritage. Throughout the year, the Saudi Ministry of Culture will organize various events, exhibitions, workshops, and competitions to highlight the importance of traditional crafts.

The aim of these activities is to celebrate the role of handicrafts in Saudi Arabia culture and history while ensuring their relevance in today’s world. By focusing on different craft areas, the goal is to inspire people to value and preserve traditional arts.

Handicrafts have always been a significant part of Saudi Arabia’s culture, passed down through generations. These crafts demonstrate the creativity and skill of Saudi artisans and reflect the country’s resilience and diverse culture.

Traditional crafts such as palm weaving, metalworking, and pottery are key symbols of Saudi culture, blending old traditions with modern times. These art forms not only represent creativity but also tell the story of the country’s history and values.

The “Year of Handicrafts” hopes to inspire younger generations to connect with their cultural roots and showcase the talent of Saudi artisans to the world.

This initiative also aims to support artisans by creating opportunities to market their crafts and connect with global audiences. By collaborating with the government, businesses, and non-profit groups, the “Year of Handicrafts” will encourage sustainable practices, foster new ideas, and contribute to global cultural discussions.

The “Year of Handicrafts” reflects the Ministry of Culture’s commitment to preserving Saudi Arabia’s heritage and celebrating the stories, skills, and traditions that form the heart of the Kingdom’s cultural identity.

