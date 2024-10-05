Saudi Arabia deports 10,943 illegal residents

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities arrested over 22,000 persons residing illegally in the kingdom in different operations during the last week.

During inspection operations conducted in several parts of Saudi Arabia during the last week, the security forces have detained 22094 undocumented citizens, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Interior on Saturday. The raids were conducted from September 26 to October 2.

A total of 13,731 persons were arrested for violating the Residency Law while 4,873 violators of the Border Security Law, and 3,490 violators of the Labor Law have also been arrested.

The total number of people who were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom accounted for 1,337, of whom 44 percent were Yemeni nationals, 53 percent Ethiopian nationals, and three percent belonged to other nationalities while 37 people were arrested while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.

A total of 23 people, who were involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators, were also arrested. A total of 13,979 expatriates, including 13,979, are currently undergoing various phases of legal procedures as part of punitive measures against them. A total of 6,683 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents while 2,461 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations whereas 10,943 violators were deported.

The Ministry of Interior issued a warning, stating that those who assist people in entering the Kingdom illegally, transport them within its borders, give them shelter, or provide any other kind of support or service risk facing up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million. In addition, any vehicles or homes used for transportation may be seized.

The ministry asked the public to report any violations by phoning 999 and 996 in the remaining regions of the Kingdom and 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province.