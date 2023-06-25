Saudi Arabia deports more than 159,000 illegal Hajj pilgrims

Thousand of pilgrims arrived in Makkah for Hajj without permits, while 83 fake Hajj mentors have been arrested, ARY News reported, citing international media.

According to international media sources, more than 159,000 pilgrims arrived in Makkah for Hajj without legal permits this year, while 83 fake Hajj instructors were detained.

In this regard, Mohammad Al-Bassami, the Director of Public Security in Saudi Arabia, stated that 83 fake Hajj teachers have been arrested and more than 159,188 pilgrims without permits have been deported.

Additionally, 5,868 foreign nationals were arrested for attempting to perform Hajj without permits, violating residence, employment and border security laws.

As per Mohammad Al-Bassami, nine individuals who illegally attempted to bring Hajj pilgrims to the holy sites have been taken into custody and 109,118 vehicles were turned back at the checkpoints outside Makkah.