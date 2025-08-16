Foreign non-residents can now own property in Saudi Arabia using digital ID

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved use of a digital ID for non-resident foreigners to own property in the country.

The General Real Estate Authority will coordinate with the Ministry of Interior, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the National Information Center, and other relevant bodies to develop mechanisms for activating the digital ID.

The move aims to allow its use ahead of the implementation of the Non-Saudi Arabia Real Estate Ownership Law.

The Cabinet also endorsed a decision by the Strategic Committee of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs on governance for non-Saudi property ownership and usufruct rights, including forming a committee within the authority’s board to oversee these matters.

The board of the General Real Estate Authority has been restructured under its CEO’s chairmanship, with members from several ministries, government bodies, and three private-sector representatives.

In July, the Cabinet approved the Non-Saudi Real Estate Ownership Law, which will take effect in January 2026.

Last month, the authority also released a draft of the law’s executive regulations, requiring non-resident foreigners to obtain and activate a digital ID via the Absher platform, open a Saudi bank account, and secure a local contact number before acquiring or using property.

In a separate development, Saudi Arabia introduced new shared housing laws to cap capacity and improve safety across the kingdom.

As per details, the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Municipalities and Housing issued comprehensive health, safety, and technical regulations for group housing facilities across the Kingdom, setting clear capacity limits and modern infrastructure requirements.

The new framework classifies group housing into three categories: residential buildings, large residential complexes, and mobile cabins.

Residential buildings will be allowed to house up to 500 people, with a Saudi national designated to oversee operations. Each resident in Saudi Arabia must have at least four square metres of space, and no room may host more than 10 people.