Thursday, July 28, 2022
Saudi Arabia donates Rs 3 billion for King Abdullah University

Saudi Arabia has donated Rs 3 billion for King Abdullah University Azad Kashmir to procure educational equipment for the university, ARY News reported.

According to details, the announcement for the Rs 3 billion donation was made by Saudi Ambassador in a ceremony on Thursday. The Saudi Embassy and the University of Kashmir signed an agreement under the Saudi funds for the development program.

The King Abdullah University was founded with the assistance of Saudi Arabia in 2019.

The donated amount would be used to procure educational equipment for the university, sources said.

 

